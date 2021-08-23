NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. Mon 8.23.21

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 40% for the end of this week. A tropical wave currently in the eastern Caribbean will move west to northwest, reaching the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend, and potentially coming into the Bay of Campeche by early next week.

No Texas or Louisiana impacts from this system are expected this week, but we will be monitoring this system to see where it goes and how strong it becomes for next week.