City of Orange launches new website

The City of Orange has officially launched its newly redesigned website to the public effective August 23, 2021. The new website can be accessed at www.orangetexas.gov. Those who visit the City of Orange website will notice the dramatic new look of the website. In addition to the new look, the website is mobile-friendly, secured for privacy protection, and makes accessibility a priority.

The following City of Orange department websites received a similar redesign: Fire Department, Police Department, Library, Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Economic Development Corporation. Each department can be accessed under the “Departments” tab located on the homepage.

The City of Orange website was created by CivicPlus, a web development business helping local governments optimize digital interactions for citizens and staff.