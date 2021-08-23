Bobcat CC unit shines at Eagles Meet

The Orangefield Bobcats toed the line again this weekend at the Barbers Hill soaring eagles cross country invitational.

The boys started the morning off right running a hard 3 mile race on a tough course. We saw strong performances out of our older runners, senior Payton Wrinkle grabbed an impressive second place finish with a time of 17:25 in his individual race debut. Tanner Sullivan also preformed well running a 20:43 to snag an eleventh place finish. With some help from the rest of the pack the bobcats were able to finish 5th in the team standings on the boys side.

The Lady Bobcats were up next and they were able to put up a strong first showing in the women’s 2 mile race. The ladies were lead by the young cats out on the course with Natalie Black crossing the line first for the bobcats just outside the top twenty with a time of 16:55. Not too far behind her was teammate sophomore Kadee English with a time of 17:30. The girls were also able to capture 5th in the team standings.

The Cats next race will be Saturday August 28 at Claiborne Park for the Rick Miller invitational.