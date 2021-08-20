August 20, 2021

  • 93°

WOCCISD requiring all students, staff to wear masks effective Aug. 23

By Van Wade

Published 2:31 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, West Orange-Stark students in grades 2-12 and all staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering that completely covers the mouth and nose while on campuses and buses as a part of our dress code until further notice. Thank you for your continued support to help keep our schools safe.

