Lady Bears sweep Hamshire-Fannet

HAMSHIRE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears went on the road and swept the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in straight sets Tuesday night.

Chrissy Joseph had 12 kills for the Lady Bears.Trinity West notched 17 digs and 16 assists. Kylie Ford chimed in with eight kills and 11 digs while Hallie Maddox had 17 assists and three aces.

The Lady Bears return to action Friday at Beaumont West Brook.