Orange Police Beat 8.16.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 16, 2021:
- Robbery at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Trespassing at the 1600 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
