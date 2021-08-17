August 17, 2021

  • 90°

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.26 – 8.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 26 – August 1, 2021:

Monday, July 26

  • Missing person at the 2000 block of Wagner Road in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
  • Fraud at the Orange County Jail. Inmate reported he had been arrested for a charge that his brother was responsible for and had used his ID information.
  • Assault of a child at the 4000 block of Willowood in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 27

  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Bridge City., The stop resulted in a person being arrested.
  • Stolen vehicle on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Wednesday, July 28

  • Stolen vehicle at the 3900 block of Carter Road in Vidor
  • Recovery of a vehicle at the 5700 block of Main in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 600 block of Jasper Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 5900 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Fraud at the 7299 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
  • Suspicious person at the 20000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor

Friday, July 30

  • Animal nuisance at the 1400 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange
  • A report of a horse being cruelly treated was reported at the 5100 block of Farm to Marker Road 1136 in Orange
  • Suspicious vehicle near Guillory Road and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8000 block of Interstate 10 in Orange.

Saturday, July 31

  • Criminal mischief at the 16000 block of State Hey. 62 in Orange
  • 9-1-1- Hang up at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Sunday, Aug. 1

  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Buckhorn Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Pintail Lane in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar