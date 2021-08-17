NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Tue 8.17.21
Weather
Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a hurricane as it heads west towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The forecast track keeps it moving west, reaching Mexico late Friday or early Saturday.
The only impact in our region will be above normal tides at the end of this week.
Tropical Storm Henri is out in the Atlantic near Bermuda, but it will not be a threat to our region.
