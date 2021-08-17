Lady Cardinals fly past Beaumont United in 3

BRIDGE CITY – Making it look easy.

That’s what the Bridge City Lady Cardinals did in their 2021 volleyball home opener as they dominated the Beaumont United Lady Timberwolves 25-12, 25-8, 25-11 at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night to improve to a perfect 11-0 on the young season.

The Lady Cardinals controlled the match in every way possible.

Sparked by Harlee Tupper’s 15 kills, the Lady Cardinals finished with 35 kills while United managed just seven.

Bridge City dominated with their service game as well. The Lady Cardinals scored 48 points while serving, including a whopping 13 aces while the Lady Timberwolves only mustered six service points and two aces.

Taryn Doiron and Caryss Carpenter each had 11 service points for Bridge City with Doiron notching four aces and Carpenter two. Morgan Louvier collected 10 points and four aces while Lauren Richter contributed nine points and two aces.

Demi Carter had six kills for the Lady Cardinals. Louvier finished with five while Carpenter had four, Gracelon Freeman three and Doiron two.

Makenna Carey notched three points and an ace and Ashley Hale had a point.

Jalisse Weaver, Priscilla Morris and Trenity Vallery all had two kills while Niya Jackson had one. Weaver served up four points and two aces for the Lady Timberwolves while Morris and Vallery had a point apiece.

The Lady Cardinals, fresh off of winning the Lumberton Tournament last weekend, will venture to a highly-competitive Dickinson Tournament this Thursday through Saturday and will go to Liberty Friday.