NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Mon 8.16.21

Fred has strengthened to a 60 mph tropical storm, with a landfall within the next 6 to 12 hours in the Florida panhandle.

Grace is still a tropical depression, on the southern tip of the Dominican Republic. Grace is expected to regain tropical storm strength later today or tonight as it moves west across the Caribbean. By Thursday, it will be near the Yucatan Peninsula, and projections show it moving across the Bay of Campeche and making landfall in Mexico on Saturday.

The only impact in our area from Grace is tides running above normal.

No impacts in our area from Fred.