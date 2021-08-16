Hugh Dean Ray, 77, of Orange, passed away on July 30, 2021, in New Braunfels.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft and Reverend Chip Anthony.

Born in Stuttgart, Arkansas, on October 3, 1943, he was the son of Noble Ray and Lora Gingerich Ray. Hugh graduated from Little Cypress High School in 1962, later going on to play basketball for Lon Morris Junior College in Jacksonville, Texas, and achieving a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University in 1968 and an MBA in 1973. He taught children’s Sunday School at North Orange Baptist Church for 35 years and enjoyed every moment he was able to share his love of God with others. Hugh served as President of the Salvation Army and United Way Boards. He loved to travel, taking trips to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Carribean among many destinations. Hugh enjoyed landscaping and yard work, but above all else, spending time with his beloved family. He was a genuine man through and through and will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Lora Ray; and brother, Dr. Harold Ray.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Ray; children, Melanie Ray of Orange and Adam Ray and wife Julie of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Presley Ray, Jaz Dillon and husband Zack, Jessica Hatton and husband Michael, Nicole Yeary and Joshua Yeary; great-grandchild, Raven Luttenburger; and brother, Roger Ray and wife Marcia of Orange.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzeihmer’s Association at www.alz.org.