Bobcat CC team competes well in Huffman

The Orangefield Cross Country Team competed well in their first action of the year at the Huffman Cross Country Meet.

The boys kicked off with a tough and well run 6 mile relay.

Senior Payton Wrinkle and Freshman Ty Butler were able to snag a top 5 finish in the first meet of the year against some stout competition. Leighton Loft and Brayden Babin also ran a hard race, Finishing inside the top 25 teams. Tanner Sullivan had a strong showing as well to kick off the season.

The girls would be next to stride into the action. The team of senior Draven Crochet and freshman Natalie Black were able to claim top 20 marks in the 4 mile relay this weekend. Just behind them was the team of Cadence Harrelson and Sadie Malagarie also finishing in the top 20. There were some notable individual performances from Kadee English and Kailyn Young.