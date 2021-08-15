NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. Sun 8.15.21

Long term projections show Grace could strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, and move on a general path towards Texas or Louisiana.

Fred has reorganized into a tropical storm again. Landfall projections are in the Florida panhandle Monday night as a tropical storm.

No impacts are expected in our region from Fred.

Grace is still a tropical storm south of Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Cuba on Tuesday and Wednesday. If it survives moving over all the islands, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

Long term projections show Grace could strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico, and move on a general path towards Texas or Louisiana. The uncertainty is still very high on specifics of how strong it will be and exactly where it will make landfall.

We will continue to provide daily updates on the tropics.