Teams busy in scrimmages Friday night
Area teams were busy in their first scrimmages Friday evening as teams got a feel of what it was like to face someone else in another uniform.
LC-M hosted Orangefield at Battlin’ Bear Stadium as both teams were productive.
WO_S was at Port Neches-Groves, Bridge City traveled to Lumberton and Vidor hosted Buna.
Everyone will have their last scrimmages next Thursday before the regular season cranks up Aug. 27.
You Might Like
Lady Cardinals v-ballers off to a blistering 4-0 start
LUMBERTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals zipped past the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 25-17, 25-11 in their first game of... read more