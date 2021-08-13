Port Sulphur Charter Captain Pleads Guilty to Charter Guide Violations in Plaquemines Parish

A Metairie man was sentenced in 25th Judicial District Court on Aug. 12 in Plaquemines Parish for charter guide violations.

Jeremy Roussel, 40, with Bowfishing Unlimited, pled guilty to his fourth offense of not abiding by the states charter guide regulations as set forth in Title 56.

The Honorable Judge Kevin Conner accepted Roussel’s plea and sentenced him to a max penalty of a $1,000 fine plus court costs. Roussel was also sentenced to 30 days in parish prison. His jail term was suspended and Roussel was placed on one-year wildlife probation.

The stipulations of his probation include revocation of all charter privileges and his jail time suspension if he is cited for any class three or higher wildlife offenses.

“We are happy to see strict penalties for a repeat offender and I’m sure the charter boat industry is pleased as well,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division. “I commend the agents, the district attorney’s office and judge for the conviction and sentencing in this case.”

The plea stems from when LDWF enforcement agents encountered Roussel on Oct. 24, 2020. Agents were on patrol in Port Sulphur working bowfishing charters when Roussel was unable to provide an active U.S. Coast Guard License, State Charter Guide Licenses, and proof of liability insurance.

Prosecuting the case for the state was Jerry Lobrano with District Attorney Charles Ballay’s office. Case agents were Lt. Adam Young and Senior Agent Kyle Haydel.