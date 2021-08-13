Lady Cards, Cats remain perfect at Lumberton Tournament

LUMBERTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals and Orangefield Lady Bobcats remain perfect at the Lumberton Volleyball Tournament Friday.

The Lady Cardinals (7-0) swept three more games Friday at the Lumberton Tournament.

Bridge City downed Evadale 25-22, 25-14.

Harlee Tupper had nine kills and three aces. Morgan Louvier had six kills, six digs and an ace. Taryn Doiron notched 24 assists, three kills and an ace. Caryss Carpenter had eight digs, three kills and two aces and Lauren Richter had eight digs.

The Lady Cardinals smacked Diboll 25-18, 25-15.

Tupper had six kills and five digs. Louvier had four kills and three aces. Doiron claimed 17 assists, seven aces and a kill while Demi Carter had four kills.

The Lady Cardinals downed Buna 25-19, 25-17 in their third match of the day.

Tupper had six kills and an ace. Louvier notched nine digs and four kills. Carpenter got four kills while Doiron had 16 assists and two aces.

The Lady Bobcats (6-0) took on Day 2 of the Lumberton Tournament where they defeated West Orange Stark (25-12, 25-14) and Tarkington (25-19, 25-21).

Leaders for the day were:

Blocks: Greenlea Oldham

Aces: Madison Greenway 10, Mackenzie Haley and Harleigh Rawls each had 6

Digs: Madison Greenway 18, Faith Burnette 10, Harleigh Rawls & Alayna Dodd 9

Assists: Faith Burnette 27, Brianna Moore 18

Kills: Madison Greenway 12, Mackenzie Haley 9, Kenadie Dubois 7,

Both the Lady Cardinals and Lady Lady Bobcats will be competing in the Gold Bracket Saturday.