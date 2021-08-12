WO-S baseballer Dominguez signs with ETBU
West Orange-Stark baseball standout Jacob Dominguez signed with East Texas Baptist University. Dominguez will continue to propel forward in baseball. Coach Sergio Espinal states: “I am extremely proud of Dominguez. He has worked hard for the opportunity to play college baseball. With his dedication on and off the field, Dominguez will be a successful student and athlete.”
You Might Like
OC football teams crank up scrimmages Friday
After almost two weeks of getting after each other to start football practice, area high schools will be hitting the... read more