August 12, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:51 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 11, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Coronado and 19th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 16th Street at Allie Payne
  • Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of Hart Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of Simmons Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

