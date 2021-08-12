NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: 2:30 p.m. 8.12.21
Weather
Daytime showers and thunderstorms are expected into next week.
Temperatures are expected to be near normal.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred will threaten Florida this weekend. A tropical wave in the Atlantic will reach the Caribbean by early next week. Neither system poses a threat to our area so far.
