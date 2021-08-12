NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.12.21

Fred is barely a tropical depression now, thanks to running over the higher terrain of Hispaniola.

The forecast track keeps it between Cuba and the Bahamas, so there is a chance it could strengthen back to a tropical storm before it moves up the west coast of Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There are no indications Fred will become a hurricane if it stays close to land.

Fred continues to not pose a threat to Texas or Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor.