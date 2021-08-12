NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.12.21
Fred is barely a tropical depression now, thanks to running over the higher terrain of Hispaniola.
The forecast track keeps it between Cuba and the Bahamas, so there is a chance it could strengthen back to a tropical storm before it moves up the west coast of Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There are no indications Fred will become a hurricane if it stays close to land.
Fred continues to not pose a threat to Texas or Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor.
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 8.11.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 11, 2021: Traffic collision... read more