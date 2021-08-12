Lady Cardinals v-ballers off to a blistering 4-0 start

LUMBERTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals zipped past the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns 25-17, 25-11 in their first game of competition at the Lumberton Tournament Thursday and then went on to sweep West Orange-Stark and Corrigan-Camden as well to go to 4-0 on the young season for first-year head coach Savanah DeLuna.

Harlee Tupper had five kills, five digs and three aces. Taryn Doiron notched four kills, two aces and set the offense up well with 22 assists. Morgan Louvier had five digs, three kills and three aces and Caryss Carpenter had four kills, an ace and a block.

Against WO-S in a 25-11, 25-7 victory, Louvier notched eight kills and two aces. Tupper had five kills and two aces. Doiron claimed 19 assists and three aces while Demi Carter contributed four kills.

In a 25-11, 25-6 demolition of Corrigan-Camden, Tupper notched eight digs and four kills. Doiron had 13 assists. Carter claimed five kills and two blocks while Louvier added four kills.

The Lady Cardinals swept Evadale in their season opener on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals will continue pool play in the tournament Friday.