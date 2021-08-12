Lady Bobcats off to 3-0 start in Lumberton tourney

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats are participating in the Lumberton Tournament this week.

On Thursday they finished the 3-0 in day 1 of bracket play by defeating Diboll, Kelly, and Silsbee in straight sets.

Leaders for the day were:

Mackenzie Haley 8 aces, 10 kills, 2 Blocks

Madison Greenway with 13 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs

Greenlea Oldham 9 kills

Faith Burnette 23 assists, 8 digs

Brianna Moore 19 assists

Kylie Mouton 2 Blocks

Libby Thurman with 9 aces

The Lady Bobcats will travel back tomorrow for day 2 of bracket play to take on WOS, Lumberton and Tarkington.