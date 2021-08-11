Orange Police Beat 8.10.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 10, 2021:
- Theft at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 100 block of Knox Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
