Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.19-7.25.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 19 – July 25, 2021:
Monday, July 19
- Suspicious circumstances at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Sexual assault reported in Vidor
- Assault at the 1500 block of Texla Road in Orange
Wednesday, July 21
- Theft at the 400 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor
- Trespass at the 1500 block of Antler Drive in Vidor
- Theft on Marguerite Drive in Orange
Thursday, July 22
- Assault at the 13000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 8800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orangne
- Criminal mischief at the 4600 block of Old Hwy 87 in Orange
Friday, July 23
- Stolen vehicle at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Assault at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 7700 block of Cohenour Road in Orange
Saturday, July 24
- Traffic collision at the 500 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 500 block of Texla Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 5000 block of Whitman Road in Orange
Sunday, July 25
- Assist DPS with a collision on Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
