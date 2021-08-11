NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.11.21

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six became Tropical Storm Fred last night. It is near the Dominican Republic this morning, and is expected to move across the island of Hispaniola today and tonight. Due to the mountainous region, Fred will likely weaken to a tropical depression.

Cuba will be threatened on Thursday and Friday, before Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Fred should strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, possibly to a category one hurricane.

Fred still poses no risk to Texas or Louisiana, but be aware a slight shift further west would mean southeast Louisiana could become a risk area. Still plenty of time to watch the evolution of this system.