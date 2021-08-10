NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.10.21
Weather
Nothing has changed from yesterday. We still have Potential Tropical Cyclone Six in the eastern Caribbean. So far, it has not strengthened to a tropical storm, but it is expected to do so today.
The longer term track forecast still shows the eastern Gulf of Mexico and Florida as the primary risk areas this weekend.
So far, so good for Texas and Louisiana.
