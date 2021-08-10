LSCO celebrates four retiring nurses
Lamar State College Orange held a retirement reception yesterday for four Nursing faculty members. Lorrie LeBlanc, Denise Lumpkin, Charlene Paulk, and Kathryn Smith together gave a combined 67 years of service to the Nursing Program at LSCO.
President Tom Johnson thanked the forever-Gators for their many years of service and wished them well in retirement.
