Curbside Recycling Awareness
West Orange Mayor Randy Branch proclaims August “Curbside Recycling Awareness” month for Orange County. “Trashy Ladies” say Sign up for curbside recycling by going to kocb.org homepage and hit “recycling button” or https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/
Recycle bags provided, no sorting, and twice a month curbside pick-up for $12.99 a month.
