August 9, 2021

  • 93°

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:04 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

NHC has started advisories for potential tropical cyclone six. It is expected to become a tropical storm at any time. The forecast track moves it over or near Haiti and Hispaniola, as well as Cuba. Later this weekend it could be a threat to Florida, and/or come into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

So far there are no indications that this system will be a threat to Texas or Louisiana.
