Lem Brooks Sr. turns 96

From staff reports

August 6 was a special day for Lem ‘Bubba’ Brooks Sr. as he turned 96 year young.

Brooks was born in Nacogdoches, Texas in 1925, to the late Wash and Mary Brooks. Lem was one of six children and the only boy.

He went to school in Huntington, Texas up to the age of 14 when he was pulled out to help is father in the corn and cotton fields. This began a lifelong hard-working ethics that he passed down to his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great, great grandchildren.

At the age of 19, in 1944, he moved to Orange, where he worked at Consolidated Steel for four years, Modern Chevrolet for six years, and Livingston Shipyard for 20 years.

Also during this time, he worked as a private mechanic and welder, helping his fellow community members and neighbors.

“I think he worked on everyone’s car at some point,” Ashley Steiner, granddaughter, said. “I remember after church he would change and say, ‘I am going to work on so-and-so’s car now.’”

Brooks meet the love of his life, Josie Mae Brown, and married her November 16, 1945.

They had 15 children. One child passed in May of 1987.

From their children came a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

Brooks loves each and everyone of his descendants. He even has children that are no relation to him that he loves and cares for during the school year as a crossing guard at West Orange Elementary.

“He loves you unconditionally,” Steiner said.

This year, Lem Brooks Sr. turn 96 years old and like his family has done for the last 25 years they will celebrate his life and all his accomplishments.

“We celebrate each of his birthdays with a big celebration,” Steiner.