Free haircuts for kids

I remember God telling me one day, “Take care of the people that need you in return just depend on me and I’m going to take care of you” so that’s what I live by everyday.

With that being said, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on August 9, 2021, 20 kids can come get their haircut for FREE at Fruit City Fade, 1011 10th Street in Orange, courtesy of the Doc Love Foundation.