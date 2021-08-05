August 5, 2021

  • 90°

“Meet the Bears Night” all set

By Van Wade

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Meet the Bears Night will be held Aug. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at Battlin’ Bear Stadium.

Come out and enjoy the return of “Meet the Bears” as Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Eric Peevey and the entire LC-M Coaching Staff introduce the 2021-22 athletes and cheerleaders from LC-M High School, LCJH and MMS.

