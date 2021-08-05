Funeral Services for Detective Sergeant Howard Devault

Funeral Services for Orange Police Detective Sergeant Howard Devault will be held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church, 3495 Roland Road in Beaumont, Texas under the direction of Proctors Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park 12563 W. Port Arthur Road in Beaumont, Texas. Sergeant Devault was a dedicated officer of the Orange Police Department for 21 years. His service and friendship will be missed.