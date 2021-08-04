Let’s Glow Crazy a success
From wall climbing to a dance contest, there was something for everyone at the Back-to-School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy hosted by Teens Making a Difference on Saturday at the Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion. NAACP Orange Branch Secretary Beverly Robinson said, “It is good to see young leaders stepping in.” Orange City Councilmember Terrie Salter said, “They definitely made a statement today.”
