August 3, 2021

  • 81°

CPC issues their two week tropical outlook

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Weather

Typically the first six weeks of school is the busiest time of the hurricane season.

Today, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center put out their outlook for the next two weeks, showing a moderate risk for tropical cyclone development in the main development region of the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean in the week 2 time frame – August 11-17.
Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar