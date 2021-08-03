CPC issues their two week tropical outlook
Weather
Typically the first six weeks of school is the busiest time of the hurricane season.
Today, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center put out their outlook for the next two weeks, showing a moderate risk for tropical cyclone development in the main development region of the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean in the week 2 time frame – August 11-17.
