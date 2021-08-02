August 3, 2021

  • 79°

Orange Police Beat 7.30 -8.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:40 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 30 – August 1, 2021:

Friday, July 30

  • Obstruct police at the 2000 block of Park Ave
  • Stolen vehicle on Cove Drive
  • Traffic collision at the 7400 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Abandon vehicle at the westbound 870 mile marker
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Sexual offense reported
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Damaged property at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Strickland Drive

Saturday, July 31

  • Warrant at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 100 block of Morrell Blvd
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Westway Street
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Found property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Weapons offense at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Sunday, Aug. 1

  • Assault at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Park Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar