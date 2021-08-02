Graveside services for Dr. Lonnie Traylor, 84, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the Mausoleum at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Marshall officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

Dr. Traylor passed away on July 30, 2021 at Arabella Assisted Living in Longview, Texas. He was born on February 20, 1937. His parents were the late Robert Lewis and Bertie (Cookie) Traylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ann Leverett.

He is survived by his children, Melanie Lynn Wood, Kim Lewis Traylor and wife Jackie, Jana Irene Tiefenwerth and husband Thomas J. His grandchildren, Marianne and Clinton Manning, Amber and Joshua Fike, Brent and Krysti Johnson, Evan Walgama, Jonathan and Alison Walgama, Leigh and Mason Vincent. His Great Grandchildren are Will, Kate, Seth, and Gwen Walgama, Korie Johnson, and Noah Traylor Fike.

Dr. Traylor Received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University and his PhD from California Western University.

He retired from West Orange Stark after over 30 years as High School Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Athletic Director.

He was a proud historian and volunteered at Gaston Museum.

Honorary Pallbearers include U.S. Walgama, M.D., John Morrow, Robert Burns, Dan Leverett, and Bill Nations.

The family would like to give special thanks to nurse practitioner Lisa Scrimpsher, the outstanding, caring staff at Arabella, Compass Hospice, and to his devoted caregivers, Barbara Hancock, Diane Caldwell and Brenda Eaves.

A register book will be available for family and friends to pay their respects from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, August 1, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Gaston Museum at 6562 St. Hwy 64, Joinerville, Texas 75658.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.