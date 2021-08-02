August 2, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader The Bridge City Cardinals work on lining up in positions Monday at their first practice of the season.

Cardinals hit the ground running for Coach McGuire

By Van Wade

It was the first day of practice for the Bridge City Cardinals and their first-year head coach Cody McGuire Monday as the Cardinals had a huge turnout Monday morning in going through their first drills of the season.

The Cardinals will look to find their way back into the postseason behind McGuire’s guidance after going 1-6 last season.

The Cardinals were a young squad last season and they return nine offensive starters and five on defense.

Bridge City will visit Lumberton for its first scrimmage Aug. 13 and will head to LC-M for its second one Aug. 19.

The Cardinals open up their season Aug. 27 at Buna. They will start District 11-4A Division II action Oct. 1 at Hamshire-Fannett.

The media and mugshot day for the Cardinals for their program will be Saturday, Aug. 7 from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

