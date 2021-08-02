Cardinals hit the ground running for Coach McGuire

It was the first day of practice for the Bridge City Cardinals and their first-year head coach Cody McGuire Monday as the Cardinals had a huge turnout Monday morning in going through their first drills of the season.

The Cardinals will look to find their way back into the postseason behind McGuire’s guidance after going 1-6 last season.

The Cardinals were a young squad last season and they return nine offensive starters and five on defense.

Bridge City will visit Lumberton for its first scrimmage Aug. 13 and will head to LC-M for its second one Aug. 19.

The Cardinals open up their season Aug. 27 at Buna. They will start District 11-4A Division II action Oct. 1 at Hamshire-Fannett.

The media and mugshot day for the Cardinals for their program will be Saturday, Aug. 7 from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.