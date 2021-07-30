Vidor Police Beat 7.21-7.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 21 – July 28, 2021:
Wednesday, July 21
- Public intoxication at the 900 block of Forrest Lane
- Assist other agency at the 1200 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 500 block of Ivy Lane
- Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of Main Street
Thursday, July 22
- Ordinance violation at the 200 block of South Denver Street
- Burglary at the 2700 block of Short Street
Friday, July 23
- Warrant at the 900 block of Main Street
- Found property at the 1600 block of Old 90
- Sexual assault reported
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Old 90
Saturday, July 24
- Warrant service at the 900 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of Main Street
Monday, July 26
- Warrant service on North Archie
Tuesday, July 27
- Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
Wednesday, July 28
- Sexual assault reported
- Fraud on Heritage Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Post Oak
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 400 block of South Archie Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
