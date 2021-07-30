Orange Police Beat 7.29.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29, 2021:
- Stolen vehicle at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Fail to ID fugitive from justice at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne
- Warrant at the 2800 block of Enner Road
- Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance on Cove Drive
- Two separate incidents of sexual assault reported.
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.
- Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of Coronado Place
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
