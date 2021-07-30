July 30, 2021

  • 91°

Orange Police Beat 7.29.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:04 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29, 2021:

  • Stolen vehicle at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Fail to ID fugitive from justice at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne
  • Warrant at the 2800 block of Enner Road
  • Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance on Cove Drive
  • Two separate incidents of sexual assault reported.
  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.
  • Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of Coronado Place

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar