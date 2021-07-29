Robert’s Steakhouse and Market fire under investigation

By Dawn Burleigh

A fire at Robert’s Steakhouse and Market was fully engulfing the building at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday morning as firefighters arrived.

“At this time, we do not know how it started and it is under investigation,” Breanne, spokesperson with the Pinehurst Fire Department said.

Pinehurst Fore Department was assisted by Bridge City and Orange Fire Departments as well as OCED #3.