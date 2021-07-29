July 29, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 28, 2021:

  • Found property at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at Sunset and 16th
  • Theft at the 1800 block of Main Ave.
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of North Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant at the 500 block of Camellia Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

