July 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.23-7.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 23 – July 27, 2021:

Friday, July 23

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Warrant at the 2300 block of Texas
  • Obstructing police at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Public intoxication at the 1700 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave
  • Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 1600 block of West Inwood Drive
  • Animal attack at Coronado and 19th
  • Assault at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street
  • Warrant at the 3700 block of West Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Saturday, July 24

  • Damaged property at the 4300 block of 27th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Womack Road and Hwy. 90
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
  • Trespassing at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Assist other agency at Sabine River turnaround

Sunday, July 25

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Link Ave
  • Trespassing at the 1200 block of Palm Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Damaged property at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Monday, July 26

  • Sexual offense reported
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Edgar Brown
  • Warrant at the 4400 block of 27th Street
  • Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Tuesday, July 27

  • Public intoxication at Dahlia and Azalea
  • Damaged property at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic problem at the 6400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive
  • Escape/flight at the 6500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
  • Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

