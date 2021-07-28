July 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.16-7.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 16 – July 22, 2021:

Friday, July 16

  • Public intoxication at the 400 block of Front Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 1006
  • Controlled substance at the 500 block of Pier Road
  • Trespassing at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Saturday, July 17

  • Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Camellia Ave
  • Warrant service at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
  • Assault at the 1400 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Edgar Brown
  • Stolen identity at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, July 18

  • Evading detention at the 2200 block of Pacific Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Warrant at the 1300 block of Green Ave
  • Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown

Monday, July 19

  • Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Found property at the 700 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault on Sunset B Circle
  • Weapons offense at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

Tuesday, July 20

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Juvenile problem at the 1900 block of 16th Street
  • Missing person at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Runaway at the 200 block of South Farragut Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Westway Street

Wednesday, July 21

  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10th Street
  • Theft at the 300 block of Decatur Ave

Thursday, July 22

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 3rd Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

