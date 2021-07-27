DeVault passes
Orange Police Department Detective Howard DeVault “Popsi” passed away on Monday.
DeVault, better known as Popsi, suffered from a stroke earlier this year.
A prayer vigil was held for him as well as all for law enforcement and first responders in April of this year at Eastgate Pentecostal Church in Vidor.
