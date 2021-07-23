July 23, 2021

  • 91°
Photo courtesy LC-M ISD

LC-M Student Council attends leadership forum

By Van Wade

Published 8:52 am Friday, July 23, 2021

LCMHS Student Council officers and members recently participated in a three-day leadership forum and hosted TASC District 17 yesterday.

Officers are: Madison Campise (President), Michael Vu (Vice President), Stella Hughes (Secretary), Bailee Rogers (Treasurer), Hallie Maddox (Parliamentarian), and Jacob Gonzalez (Historian). Also pictured is Montana Dileo.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar