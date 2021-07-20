Mexican national drug trafficker convicted in Beaumont federal trial

Conviction the Result of “Operation Dark Skye,” a Multi-Agency Investigation Targeting Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Heroin Trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas –A Mexican national residing in Houston, Texas, was convicted at trial of conspiracy charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Fernando Perez-Gomez, 35, of Houston, was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering today following an eight-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

“The importation of bulk quantities of drugs from Mexico is a pressing public safety issue that impacts cities and towns far beyond the border,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “EDTX will aggressively seek out and prosecute those that seek to profit by smuggling narcotics into our country and distributing these deadly wares in our communities.”

“The conviction of Perez-Gomez is the result of focusing investigative resources against drug trafficking organizations that import large shipments of hard drugs from Mexico then deliver them to cities throughout the United States,” stated DEA Houston Division Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. “DEA and our partners remain determined to identify, dismantle, and destroy drug trafficking organizations that import and spread their poison in cities across our nation.”

According to information presented in court, from at least May 2014 through May 2016, Perez-Gomez was involved in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from the Houston-area through the Eastern District of Texas and to various destinations for distribution through the United States. The investigation revealed that at least 16 persons were involved in this polydrug conspiracy, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 80 kilograms of cocaine, over four kilograms of methamphetamine, and a kilogram of heroin. Additionally, $2.5 million in cash was seized as part of the investigation.

Perez-Gomez was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 1, 2020, and faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentences prescribed by Congress are provided here for information purposes, as the sentencings will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Houston Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle S. Englade and Jonathan Lee.