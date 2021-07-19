Getting ready for the kiddos at The Nest
Many of the Bridge City Elementary teachers have been on campus throughout the summer working in their classrooms to add special touches to their engaging learning environments! In this picture, Mrs. Jennifer Fall (2nd grade teacher) and her niece Rylee Oceguera (college aide) hang new curtains and strings of lights to welcome students.
