Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.5-7.11.21
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 5 – July 11, 2021
Monday, July 5
- Theft at the 400 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 8800 block of Mahogany Street in Orange
- Theft at the 11400 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
Tuesday, July 6
- Shooting at the 1200 block of Shamrock in Vidor
- Assault at the 4700 block of Bellcrest Drive in West Orange
- Stolen vehicle on Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft of a cell phone was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
- Disturbance at the 600 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
- Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Georgia Ave in Orange
- Trespass at 200 block of Sunnydale in Vidor
Wednesday, July 7
- Stray dogs at the 1200 block of North Lewis Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Assault at the 6000 block of Morris Road in Orange
Thursday, July 8
- Burglary at the 6000 block of South Burton Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Bridge City
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Assault at the 2500 block of Heather Glen Drive in Vidor
Friday, July 9
- Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5400 block of Crosstimber Drive in Orange
- Fraud at the 700 block of Cherry Road in Vidor
Saturday, July 10
- Trespass at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 17000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
- Harassment at the 1800 block of Chimney Rock in Orange
- Disturbance at the 900 block of Doty Road in Vidor
- Runaway at the 3600 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
Sunday, July 11
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Killian in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Darlene in Orange.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
