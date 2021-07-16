July 16, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:16 am Friday, July 16, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 15, 2021:

  • Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in a fatality at the 1200 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 1900 block of 16th Street
  • Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of 14th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

