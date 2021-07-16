Orange Police Beat 7.15.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 15, 2021:
- Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
- Traffic collision resulting in a fatality at the 1200 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 1900 block of 16th Street
- Suspicious activity at the 1000 block of 14th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
